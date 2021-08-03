Former NBC Exec & ‘The Apprentice’ Producer Chuck LaBella Joins Ireland’s ShinAwiL To Lead U.S. Push

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck LaBella, former talent executive at NBC, who worked on Donald Trump reality series The Apprentice, has joined Irish producer ShinAwiL as it looks to break into the U.S.

LaBella has joined the company as its LA-based executive producer and has been tasked with packaging new shows for U.S. broadcasters and platforms as well as building partnerships with producers and talent.

ShinAwiL is best known for producing Irish versions of international formats such as The Voice, MasterChef, Dragon’s Den and The Apprentice and recently moved in to scripted, overseeing Miss Scarlett and the Duke.

LaBella, who exec produced by the Republican National Convention in 2020, spent six years at NBCUniversal, working on shows such as Hollywood Game Night, The Voice, America’s Got Talent and Running Wild with Bear Grylls. After leaving in 2017, he worked on shows such as ABC’s Holey Moley and Fox’s The Masked Singer and before NBC, he worked on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect.

ShinAwiL CEO and exec producer Larry Bass said, “I’ve known Chuck for many years. We have both soldiered on The Apprentice. Chuck has been a fantastic friend to many Irish companies and producers over the years so it made great sense when we looked to work with someone who knew the U.S. networks and market. I’m super excited about tapping into Chuck’s vast contact list and looking forward to working together to bring talent to our new formats and our TV dramas in the USA. Chuck is already helping to add value to our slate with access to great talent and like-minded producers in the USA as we grow the ShinAwiL brand Stateside.”

LaBella added, “From the first time I connected with some Irish producers, I felt a kindred spirt with the Irish and I have spent many visits, very happy making friends in Ireland. So as I build up my production capacity post my network days, working with innovative, but experienced producers is no brainer! Having seen the ShinAwiL slate and plans for U.S. expansion, we have complimentary skills sets that sets out great times ahead. It will be a super challenge to open up my home town to some great new shows from Ireland.”