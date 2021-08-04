CNN’s Chris Cuomo Ignores Developments In Brother’s Scandal During Tuesday Night Broadcast

On Tuesday’s edition of Cuomo Prime Time, host Chris Cuomo ignored the developing scandal surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He kicked off his broadcast by congratulating Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on the bronze medal she claimed in balance beam competition, subsequently segueing to conversation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m Chris Cuomo, welcome to Prime Time,” he said. “We’re focused on Covid here, especially until we get the Delta variant under control—and for now, as you know, it’s getting worse.”

During the broadcast, Cuomo stuck for the most part to that topic, and how states including Vermont and Florida are weathering the pandemic. Guests on the program included Vermont Commissioner of Health Mark Levine and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report earlier today, concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had “sexually harassed multiple women,” in violation of federal and state law, also retaliating against at least one former employee who spoke out about his conduct.

The report also found that Chris Cuomo advised his brother on how he might respond to the accusations against him, which came to light earlier this year.

Andrew Cuomo continues to deny the accusations against him. “I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said in a videotaped statement, two hours after James released the results of her investigative report.

“I am 63 years old,” the elder Cuomo added. “I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am.”

While President Joe Biden called today for Cuomo to resign, he has thus far refused, raising the possibility that the State Assembly could move to impeach him.