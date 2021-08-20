Chloë Sevigny Joins Elle Fanning & Colton Ryan In Hulu Series ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny is set as a lead opposite Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus.

Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Sevigny will play Lynn Roy, Coco’s mother. She’s intelligent and caring, with a dry sense of humor. As she grapples with guilt over her son’s death, she faces adversity with stoic determination and discovers that his life was more complicated than she had thought.

Hannah and Macmanus serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Emmy-winning screenwriter and director, Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable) is set to direct the first two episodes.

Sevigny recently wrapped production on Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, with Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell. She previously starred in Luca Guadagnino’s critically acclaimed eight-episode drama We Are Who We Are for HBO/Sky. Her other recent projects include Queen & Slim, Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, Hulu’s The Act and Netflix’s Russian Doll. Sevigny is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion.