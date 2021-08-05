Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything On NBC & Peacock, Including Track & Field And Team U.S.A. In The Women’s Beach Volleyball Final – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Chicago Med’ To Require Vaccinations For Cast & Rest Of Zone A

NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s Chicago Med has become one of the first network series to mandate vaccinations for its actors as well as those who come into contact with them on set.

I hear the Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television production sent an email to everyone working in “Zone A,” which consists of the actors and those working in close proximity to them, informing them of the new policy.

The Zone A cast and crew have until August 11 to get at least one shot and until September 10, 2021 to have a second shot, if they are going with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for disability or religious beliefs, subject to an HR review process, the letter noted.

The new return-to-work protocols agreed upon by the Hollywood unions and major studios last week give producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.”

Watch on Deadline

Chicago Med is believed to be the second Universal Studio Group series to adopt the policy, joining the UCP drama Gaslit.

Netflix last month became the first major studio to implement an across-the-board mandatory vaccination policy for the Zone A personnel of all of their U.S. productions.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad