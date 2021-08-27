‘Charmed’: Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco & Nicki Renna Tapped As New Showrunners For Season 4 Of CW Series

There’s been a shift in showrunners for the CW’s Charmed as Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna take over as showrunners for the drama’s Season 4, Deadline has confirmed.

The trio will step in for Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro who helmed the series since the beginning of Season 2, following Carter Covington’s exit after Season 1. Kruger and Shapiro will remain on board as executive producers.

“We have treasured our time on Charmed during the last two seasons and look forward to continuing on as executive producers while we pursue our development with CBS Studios,” Kruger and Shapiro said in a statement. “We are excited for the fans to see what the new team of Nicki, Joey and Jeffrey have in store for Season 4 and are confident that the show is in excellent hands!”

Charmed follows three sisters (Melonie Diaz, Madeline Mantock, Sarah Jeffrey) in a college town who, after the tragic death of their mother, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

In Season 3, the Charmed Ones along with their whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves, led by billionaire Julian Shea (guest star Eric Balfour).

Following an epic standoff, we join The Charmed Ones as they are forced to try and save the magical world from extinction and navigate a mysterious magical allergy. As the sisters are challenged in new ways romantically, personally and professionally, they will face down monsters in both the magical and human world – the likes of which they have never seen.

Earlier this summer, Charmed bid farewell to Mantock, who appeared as eldest sister Macy Vaughn since the beginning of the reboot. The Season 3 finale saw Macy succumb to a deadly fungus and die.

Falco told TVLine, who broke the news first, that Season 4 will tackle the major death at the end of the previous season. He shared that “this seasons is going to be about grief and trauma, and how that can change people.” The showrunners also teased a storyline about sisterhood and a new character who’s “edgy and smart and has a wicked sense of humor.”

The series also stars Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling and Howard Owens.