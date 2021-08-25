Mick Jagger, Keith Richards And Ronnie Wood Join In Tributes To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are remembering their Rolling Stones bandmate, drummer Charlie Watts, by sharing photos on social media, with both Jagger and Richards presenting the images with no additional comment.

Guitarist Wood, who joined the Stones in 1975 to replace departing player Mick Taylor, wrote of Watts, “I love you my fellow Gemini – I will dearly miss you – you are the best.”

The photo tweeted by Jagger shows a smiling Watts seated at his drum kit, while Richards shared a photo of a drum set with a “Closed” sign hanging on it.

See the tweets below.

Yesterday, after news broke of Watts death at age 80, musicians including Paul McCartney, Elton John and Pete Townshend shared their thoughts about the drummer on social media.