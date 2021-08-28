You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Chadwick Boseman Remembered With Online Tributes For The First Anniversary Of His Death

Actor Chadwick Boseman
Michael Buckner

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored today on the anniversary of his death by friends, colleagues and fans. The Black Panther star died from complications of colon cancer last year on this date, keeping his condition a secret from all but his closest associates and thus shocking the world with his untimely passing at age 43.

Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Studios posted the same tribute. “Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”

Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o, who played King T’Challa’s love interest Nakia, also shared an image of the two of them together out of costume. “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” Nyong’o wrote.

Boseman’s other notable roles included Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and “Stormin'” Norman Holloway in Da 5 Bloods. His final film was Netflix’s adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, earning him a posthumous GOlden Globe win and Best Actor nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in production.

