Chadwick Boseman Honored By Wife Simone & ‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson During Stand Up To Cancer Telethon

During the Stand Up To Cancer telethon on Saturday, Simone Boseman paid tribute to her husband, the late actor Chadwick Boseman, with an emotional performance of the song, “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

The 1938 classic penned by Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal is “a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward,” the event’s co-host Anthony Anderson noted, in introducing her performance.

Before Boseman took to the stage, the Black-ish star offered his own tribute to the Black Panther star, who died last year of colon cancer, aged 43.

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years. The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me: a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband,” Anderson said. “Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.”

The 2021 Stand Up to Cancer fundraising telethon was broadcast from Los Angeles on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, and was available for streaming on YouTube. Anderson co-hosted with Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and the latter actor’s wife, Tran Ho.

The event seeking to raise funds to support research and new treatments of cancer featured appearances by A-listers including Chris Evans, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Rudd, and additional performances from artists including Common and Brittany Howard.

The live-event was produced by Done + Dusted and Stand Up To Cancer’s production team. Reese Witherspoon co-exec produced with her husband, Jim Toth.