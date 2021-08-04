Chad Stahelski Developing Adaptation Of Trevanian’s ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Even as he is about to start production on the fourth John Wick pic, Chad Stahelski continues to stay busy building up his development slate. Sources say he has come on to produce an adaptation of Trevanian’s Shibumi at Warner Bros. He will produce the project through his 87Eleven banner, with partners Alex Young and Jason Spitz joining him as producers. Although there is no attachment at this time, the idea would be to develop the project as a potential directing vehicle in the future.

Published in 1979, the novel by Trevanian (the pseudonym of Rodney William Whitaker) details the struggle between the “Mother Company,” a conspiracy of energy companies that secretly controls much of the Western world, and a highly skilled assassin named Nicholaï Hel.

People close to Stahelski say the novel was a favorite of his while growing up and he was intrigued by adapting it after the studio came to him. While this project has had different iterations over the years — including one that had Stahelski’s John Wick partner Keanu Reeves circling — insiders says no talent is attached and a new writer will be brought on to pen a draft from scratch.

While the John Wick franchise is still his top priority, with filming currently underway on the latest installment, Stahelski has become more active on building his development slate with projects to choose from once he eventually bids adieu to the Wick universe. Besides Shibumi, he’s also developing the anticipated reboot of Highlander at Lionsgate, with Henry Cavill attached to star. With New Line, he is developing the action pic Classified and is also developing Ghosts of Tsushima at Sony.

Stahleski is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre.