CBS Taps Jennifer Mitchell and Tom Canedo As Stations Presidents

Jennifer Mitchell and Tom Canedo have been named the presidents of CBS Stations, sharing the title with Adrienne Roark, who started on Aug. 2.

They all will report to Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani were named the heads of the newly combined CBS News and Stations divisions in April. The previous president of CBS News, Susan Zirinsky, stepped down from her post, while Peter Dunn exited as president of CBS stations after a Los Angeles Times report on allegations of abusive behavior. At the time of his exit, Dunn’s attorney defended his client’s diversity record and said that he would be exonerated in a company investigation.

Roark, Mitchell and Canedo will have day to day responsibility working with general managers of ViacomCBS-owned stations. Roark, based in New York, is focused primarily on the eastern half of the country. Mitchell, based in Los Angeles, will concentrate on the western half as well as the Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul markets when she starts on Sept. 7. Canedo will be based in Atlanta at WUPA-TV , and will lead that station while focusing on ViacomCBS’s seven other CW affiliates. He starts in his new role immediately.

McMahon said in a statement, “Jennifer and Tom come into their roles with diverse backgrounds and unique experiences that will greatly benefit our entire group. For example, Jennifer will play a leading role in helping us drive innovation across our streaming and digital platforms. And Tom will draw on his experience as the leader of one of the most successful CW stations in the country and his ability to establish inclusive relationships with community partners.”

Mitchell joins the network after 22 years at ABC’s station group, where she worked with McMahon. Canedo has been with CBS Stations for 22 years, and has been general manager of WUPA for the past six years, his second stint in that post.