CBS Rules Sunday: ‘Big Brother’ Takes Ratings Over NFL Preseason, ‘60 Minutes’ Wins Viewers

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons might have had the field Sunday during NBC’s NFL preseason game, but the evening belonged to CBS. With new episodes of 60 Minutes and Big Brother, the network had the most-watched and highest-rated programs in primetime, per Nielsen Live+7 fast affiliates.

Before delving too deep into the specs of Sunday night, it’s worth noting that as with all big live events, the early NFL numbers are not time-zone adjusted and subject to change.

CBS kicked off its primetime lineup with 60 Minutes, which drew in a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 6.66 million viewers. It bested NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (0.7, 4.18M) and reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC and Lego Masters on Fox.

Big Brother (1.0, 4.82M) followed and was steady ratings-wise from the previous week while rising in viewers. The latest Big Brother episode exceeded the last installment on Thursday by a tenth in demo and about 21% in viewers.

NBC’s coverage of the Browns-Falcons game came in second, drawing an average 0.9 demo rating and 4.45 million viewers in its three-hour slot from 8-11 p.m.

Also in the 8 p.m. hour, Celebrity Family Feud (0.6, 4.61M) on ABC returned steady in the demo and saw a minor drop in viewers. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 600,000) on the CW trailed.

CBS’ primetime sweep came to a halt at 9 p.m. as a new episode of ABC’s The Chase (0.4, 3.90M) won the hour. The trivia game show dipped slightly in ratings from last Sunday, but ticked up in viewers. A new episode of Wellington Paranormal (0.1, 350K) was up from the previous week.

To Tell the Truth (0.4, 3.13M) on ABC brought the evening home as the 10 p.m. time slot winner. The latest episode dipped from the previous week by a tenth and rose slightly in viewers to best a rerun of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS.