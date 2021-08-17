‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Renewed For Season 5, Will Migrate To Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: Carpool Karaoke: The Series has been a legacy show for Apple, landing the Silicon Valley company’s first Primetime Emmy Award in 2018.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Now the popular Apple Music reality program, an offshoot from the viral segment on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, has been renewed for a fifth season which will stream on Apple TV+, joining the rest of Apple’s original series.

Apple Music landed the project in a bidding situation in 2016, ahead of the formation of Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming division and the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019. The existing four seasons of Carpool Karaoke: The Series remain available on the Apple TV app and Apple Music.

They will migrate to their new home on Apple TV+ along with the new, fifth season when it premieres. The Carpool Karaoke franchise, including the Apple series and the Late Late Show segment, have been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic, with efforts underway to safely return them to production.

Each episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series features a different group of stars across television, film, music, sports and pop culture belting out their favorite songs during a road trip that mixes comedy, conversation and music.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series won the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for each of its first three seasons. Its most recent fourth season is up for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

Season 4 features celebrity pairings including Maya Rudolph and Haim; Keegan-Michael Key and Rob Gronkowski; Patricia Arquette and David Arquette; and, the Sharks of Shark Tank. The series has also featured A-listr pairings such as LeBron James and James Corden; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; the cast of Stranger Things; and more.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers, along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.