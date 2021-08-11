‘The Capture’: Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman Join Holliday Grainger In BBC One Crime Drama

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones) and Andy Nyman (Hanna) are joining the cast for the second season of BBC One crime drama The Capture.

Holliday Grainger will return as the lead alongside Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder.

The second season of the BBC One, Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios’ series is due to begin filming imminently, according to the partners.

According to the synopsis, the drama will reveal “a Britain under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?”

Essiedu will play Isaac Turner, a young rising star MP with ambitions for the very top.

Watch on Deadline

The six-part second season was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer.

Creator Ben Chanan has written all six episodes. James Kent (MotherFatherSon) and Philippa Langdale (A Discovery of Witches) have boarded series two to direct. Executive producers are David Heyman, Rosie Alison and Tom Winchester for Heyday Television, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, with Ben Irving for the BBC alongside Ben Chanan and Derek Ritchie. The producer is Kristian Dench. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The first series of The Capture was a hit for the BBC, growing its live BBC One audience across the series and attracting an average consolidated audience of 7.7 million viewers. On BBC iPlayer, it was 2019’s most requested new title across all genres.