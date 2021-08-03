Cannes Camera D’Or Winner Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic Signs With UTA & Brillstein Entertainment Group

EXCLUSIVE: After winning the Camera D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic has been signed by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Murina is a moving and beautifully lensed story set on the Croatian coast, where tensions rise between restless teenager Julija and her oppressive father Ante when an old family friend arrives at their Croatian island home. As Ante attempts to broker a life-changing deal, their tranquil yet isolated existence leaves Julija wanting more from this influential visitor, who provides a taste of liberation over a weekend laid bare to desire and violence. Murina premiered to glowing reviews at Cannes in the Director’s Fortnight category.

Pic is Executive Produced by Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff of Sikelia Productions, and is produced by Danijel Pek, RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and Lourenço Sant’Anna, and Sophie Mas, Rodrigo Gutierrez, Carmem Maia and Gustavo Rosa de Moura.

Kusijanovic was born and raised in Dubrovnik and is now based in New York City. She studied at the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Zagreb and received an MFA in Screenwriting and Directing from Columbia University’s School of the Arts. Her short film, Into the Blue, was nominated for a Student Academy Award and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

She continues to be represented by attorneys Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC.