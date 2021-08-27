Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Candyman’ Star Colman Domingo On Possible Sequel To Jordan Peele EP’d Movie, ‘FearTWD’ Spinoff + CinemaCon 2021

With a strong $1.9 million box office on Thursday night for Candyman, things are looking pretty sweet today for Colman Domingo.

The Fear The Walking Dead vet joins us for the Hero Nation podcast to discuss the Jordan Peele executive produced horror movie, the issues it raises, and the places the Nia DaCosta directed sequel of sorts goes. Also, Domingo talks about his career path so far and ambitions and goals for the zombie apocalypse series set to return for its seventh season on October 17.

Along with our Q&A with Colman Domingo, today’s Hero Nation looks at the fallout from this year’s CinemaCon in Vegas. Anthony was in the air-conditioned room this week as the studios rolled out their star studded presentations to exhibitors in person.

Praising the big screen release, trailers and sneak peeks were shown for The Matrix: Resurrections, Mission Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Domination, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more. He gives us the up-close POV on what it all could mean for an industry desperate to get people back in their seats. As well we look at the latest developments in legal Cuban Missile Crisis battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over profits and platforms for Marvel’s Black Widow — and who may be exiting the whole thing soon.

