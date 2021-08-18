California Tightens Vaccination Requirements For Concerts & Sporting Events, Will No Longer Allow Self-Attestation

Today, the California Department of Public Health increased requirements already in effect for mega events in the state, announcing that proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of an event, will be required for indoor gatherings where 1,000 or more participants or spectators are attending. That includes, concerts, sporting events and fairs.

Currently, verification of vaccination or a pre-entry negative test is necessary where there are 5,000 or more persons for an indoor event. What’s more, self-attestation to verify vaccination status will no longer be accepted. The changes will remain in place until November 1, 2021.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

On Monday, the County of Los Angeles announced that guests at all outdoor events attended by over 10,000 people would also need to wear masks as of 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.

One local event that will be impacted by the new state requirement, if not the county decree, is the Guns N’ Roses show tomorrow night at Banc of California Stadium. Another is the Raiders-Rams preseason game Saturday at SiFi Stadium.

California’s announcement of the restriction was accompanied by statements from two of the state’s largest events companies.

“Vaccination and health check requirements ensure everyone can continue enjoying live music while also encouraging even more people to go get vaccinated, which is why Live Nation has made this the standard at our venues and festivals across the country. We fully support California’s efforts and will stay in lockstep to keep bringing live music back to the Golden State,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

“Today’s announcement adds another layer of protection to make our State, our venues and our communities safer. Our fans, our team members and our families all want to feel as protected as possible from COVID-19 while enjoying our favorite concerts and sporting events. We are proud to partner with public health officials to continue to play a role in encouraging those who haven’t gotten vaccinated to follow the advice of the medical experts,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG.

The announcement comes on the same day Garth Brooks canceled his next five tour performances, citing a rise in Covid cases across the country.