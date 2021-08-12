Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix And Adobe Set Winners Of First ‘The Great Untold’ Short Film Grants

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gina Carano Reveals Details About First Project Since 'Mandalorian', Revenge Thriller Penned By 'The Hitcher's Eric Red
Read the full story

CAA Signs ‘Anna Karenina’ Scribe Roman Kantor

Roman Kantor
Arseniy Neskhodimov

EXCLUSIVERoman Kantor has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The Moscow-based screenwriter recently penned an adaptation of Anna Karenina for Netflix. The contemporary reimagining of the Leo Tolstoy classic is the streamer’s first-ever Russian original drama series.

Kantor previously scripted contemporary thriller To The Lake, which debuted on the Russian platform Premier, and was subsequently acquired by Netflix.

He also wrote The Silver Skates, which was the first Russian film to be released as a Netflix Original. The sweeping period romance, which Michael Lockshin directed in his feature debut, opened the 42nd Moscow Film Festival, going on to chart on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 51 countries.

Kantor is also writing Woland, an adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel The Master and Margarita, which is tentatively set for release in 2022.

Watch on Deadline

He continues to be represented by Aleksey Ageyev at PlusSeven Management.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad