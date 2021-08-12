CAA Signs ‘Anna Karenina’ Scribe Roman Kantor

EXCLUSIVE: Roman Kantor has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The Moscow-based screenwriter recently penned an adaptation of Anna Karenina for Netflix. The contemporary reimagining of the Leo Tolstoy classic is the streamer’s first-ever Russian original drama series.

Kantor previously scripted contemporary thriller To The Lake, which debuted on the Russian platform Premier, and was subsequently acquired by Netflix.

He also wrote The Silver Skates, which was the first Russian film to be released as a Netflix Original. The sweeping period romance, which Michael Lockshin directed in his feature debut, opened the 42nd Moscow Film Festival, going on to chart on Netflix’s Top 10 list in 51 countries.

Kantor is also writing Woland, an adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel The Master and Margarita, which is tentatively set for release in 2022.

He continues to be represented by Aleksey Ageyev at PlusSeven Management.