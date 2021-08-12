Showtime Docuseries ‘Buried’ Follows Case Of Woman Who Repressed Memory Of A Murder By Her Father For 20 Years – Teaser & Premiere Date

“I Remember: Daddy Did It.”

That’s a newspaper headline used in Buried, a Showtime docuseries that spotlights the reverberations of the first criminal case based on a recovered memory and analyzes how fallible and malleable the mind can be. Watch the teaser trailer above.

The premium cabler has set an October 10 premiere date for all four episodes of Buried. It centers on Eileen Franklin, who, while playing with her young daughter in 1989, suddenly had a memory of witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend 20 years earlier. It led to the reopening of the long-cold case of 8-year-old Susan Nason — and in a shocking twist, Eileen told the police that she remembered the murderer was her own father, George Franklin.

Showtime

Watch on Deadline

Buried reveals the consequences of that fateful assertion of the subconscious and the infinite questions it sparked about the accuracy and reliability of unearthing traumatic events in the court of law. Through riveting first-person testimonials of family, neighbors, memory experts, law enforcement, mental health professionals and many others, the docuseries explores the impact of Eileen’s memory on not only the Franklin family but also the legal and mental health communities writ large.

A co-production of MA Productions and Guendelman & Timor Productions, Buried is executive produced by Yotam Guendelman (Shadow of Truth), Mika Timor (Coastal Road Killer), Maor Azran (Beauty and the Baker) and Dan Adler (Noel). It is written and directed by Guendelman and Ari Pines (Shadow of Truth).

‘The First Lady’: Jackie Earle Haley, Maria Dizzia & Jeremy Bobb To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series