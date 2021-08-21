BTS Postpones ‘Map Of The Soul’ Tour For The Second Time

One of the biggest groups in pop music has postponed its touring plans for the second time.
BTS‘s “Map of the Soul Tour” will not happen as planned according to a statement issued by record label Big Hit Music. It posted the news on the fan platform Weverse.
“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the statement read. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”
BTS is the latest act to postpone its live plans. Earlier, Garth Brooks said he’s backing off from his big concert plans.
Originally, the BTS tour was slated to begin in April 2020, but was stopped by the pandemic then in full force in the US. Even though they couldn’t tour, BTS carried on, perfomring pay-per-view concerts and appearing via a taped performance on the 2021 Grammys. They also had massive hit singles with “Dynamite” and “Butter.”
“We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible,” the label said in its statement.
