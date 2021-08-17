Musicians Union Ratifies Back-To-Work Agreement With Broadway League

Broadway musicians have overwhelmingly ratified a return-to-work agreement with the Broadway League. “The agreement allows theatregoers to enjoy the excitement of live music while prioritizing health and safety for musicians,” said Adam Krauthamer, president of Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians.

The union didn’t release any details about the agreement or the ratification vote.

“We congratulate our Broadway musicians on reaching a settlement that allows them to go back to work quickly and safely,” Krauthamer said in a statement. “Broadway is synonymous with live music, and the fact that our industry is re-opening signifies that the arts are finally on the road to recovery here in New York City, which will always be the live musical capital of the world.”

The Broadway League recently announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require Covid-19 vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021.