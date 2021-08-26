‘Broadmoor’ International Drama From Jeffrey Hatcher & Fulwell 73 In Works At CBS Studios

CBS Studios is developing Broadmoor, a drama series intended for the UK/International premium and streaming market. The series, created by screenwriter/playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, is produced by Fulwell 73, which counts James Corden among its partners, in association with CBS Studios, where the company is based, and Miramax, in which ViacomCBS owns 49%.

Inspired by true events, Broadmoor is based on the famous British high-security psychiatric hospital, originally known as the Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum. It features overlapping stories about the staff, the visitors and, of course, the patients that included maniacs, stranglers, slashers and serial killers. Set against the backdrop of a crumbling 1970s-80s Britain on the edge of violent social change, the series follows a young woman who goes to Broadmoor believing that murderous behavior can be understood, treated, even tamed, only to find she has entered a warehouse for England’s fears, the locked attic where its demons reside in a Gothic hell.

Broadmoor joins CBS Studios’ growing slate of local international productions shepherded by Meghan Lyvers, SVP Co-Productions and Development, which includes Ze Network starring David Hasselhoff for TVNOW (RTL) in Germany and dramedy Bestseller Boy in the Netherlands for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros.

Hatcher executive produces with Ben Turner and Jeff Grosvenor of Fulwell 73. Broadmoor expert Jonathan Levi is co-executive producer.

Hatcher most recently adapted Theodore Dreiser’s novel An American Tragedy for Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content which Bill Condon is set to direct and produce. Before that he wrote the thriller The Good Liar, directed by Condon, which was released in 2019. His play, Key Largo, opened at the Geffen Playhouse in Nov. 2019.

Levi co-wrote with Emma French bestseller Inside Broadmoor and created and executive produced the Broadmoor access series for ITV where he previously served as head of Arts and Popular Culture.