Britney Spears’ Lawyer Declares “Major Victory” As Singer’s Dad Agrees To Exit Conservatorship, Though Not Without Spite

Facing a flood of potential legal filings to come and the explicit declarations of his daughter, Jamie Spears has made a near 180-degree shift and decided to step down from Britney Spears’ extremely restricted conservatorship.

Revealed in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, the move received a near immediate response from the onetime Princess of Pop’s new-ish lawyer Matthew Rosengart.

“This is a major victory for Britney Spears,” the Greenberg Traurig lawyer told Deadline. “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,” he added, saying “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.” (Read the full statement below.)

As for Britney Spears, she made no reference to legal matters Thursday, but the social media-active performer did post a video just as her father was filing his paperwork that certainly gave the impression she was having a good day.

As the fight over the often secretive conservatorship has spilled into the public sphere in recent months, the sudden but perhaps inevitable transformation by the elder Spears came with no small degree of spite in what has been a grudge-filled matter since the conservatorship was put in place in 2008.

“Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the paperwork from Jamie Spears’ legal team stated.

“So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” the filing added. “As the Court has likely surmised, before Ms. Spears’ new attorney arrived, Mr. Spears had already been working on such a transition with Ms. Spears’ former court-appointed counsel, Sam Ingham,” the filing declares. That latter “transition” is a bit of jaw dropper in a sordid situation that has seen the elder Spears fight long and hard to maintain his perch overseeing the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer’s more than $50 million fortune and her career.

Right now, after Judge Brenda Penny rejected the most recent efforts to remove the elder Spears from the conservatorship and move up a pivotal late September hearing date, co-conservator Jodi Montgomery remains in charge of much of Britney Spears’ personal and medical affairs. Correspondingly, Rosengart has sought in recent weeks to have forensic CPA Jason Rubin replace the elder Spears in his role in the conservatorship – a request that may become a reality sooner than later.

Here’s Rosengart’s full statement from Thursday:

This is a major victory for Britney Spears. I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome.

Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.

We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.

We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.

In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.