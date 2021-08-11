Britne Oldford To Star In Rachel Weisz Amazon Series ‘Dead Ringers’; Jeremy Shamos Also Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Britne Oldford (The Path, The Umbrella Academy) is set as a lead opposite Rachel Weisz in Amazon’s Dead Ringers series, a reimagining with a gender swap of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film. Jeremy Shamos (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) also will recur in the series, which hails from Weisz, writer Alice Birch (Normal People), Annapurna Television and Morgan Creek Entertainment, the company behind the original movie.

Dead Ringers is a modern take on Cronenberg’s thriller starring Jeremy Irons, featuring Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Oldford will play Genevieve, an actress in the midst of her breakout role who meets Elliot and Beverly after a unique check-up.

Shamos will recur as Joseph, an earnest, occasionally ruthless associate of the Mantle twins, tasked with raising funds for their most important project.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Weisz, Stacy O’Neil and Alice Birch executive produce, along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television, and James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall for Morgan Creek.

Oldford recently wrapped production on the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, and will soon be seen in the 20th Century Studios feature Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. She also appeared in recurring roles on Hulu’s The Path, The CW’s The Flash, NBC’s Blindspot, and CBS’ God Friended Me, among her other credits. She is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Lucy Popkin at GGSSC.

Shamos, Tony-nominated for his performance in Broadway’s Clybourne Park, was most recently seen in Oscar-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In television, he recently recurred opposite Donald Sutherland and Nicole Kidman in the HBO limited series The Undoing. He’s repped by D2 Management and TalentWorks.