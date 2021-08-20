Brian Cox And Sinqua Walls To Star In ‘Mending The Line’

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls have signed on to star and exec produce Mending the Line. The drama will be helmed by Joshua Caldwell (Infamous), which begins production later this month in Montana. Stephen Camelio penned the script.

The story follows a young soldier (Walls), injured in Afghanistan, who arrives at a VA hospital and meets a Vietnam veteran (Cox) at the facility who teaches him to fly fish, hoping it will help the young man deal with his physical and emotional trauma.

Carl Effenson (Mudbound) of Artimage Entertainment, Kelly McKendry of August Point Productions and Scott MacLeod of CKM Entertainment are producing alongside Caldwell and Camelio. Mark Comora, Kyle David Crosby and Roger Goff also will serve as executive producers.

“With Mending the Line, Stephen has scripted a beautiful story about overcoming trauma and the healing power of fly fishing — a subject matter very close to my own heart,” Caldwell said. “The film has a rich tapestry of emotion, and I’m excited to be working with Brian and Sinqua to bring these wonderful characters to life.”

Cox is set to reprise his Golden Globe-winning role as Logan Roy in the upcoming season of HBO’s Succession. He currently can be seen in the Netflix film Resort to Love.

Cox is repped by Paradigm and Insight Entertainment. Walls is repped at Paradigm and Artists First. Caldwell is repped by CAA and the Coronel Group.