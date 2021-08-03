Brendan Fraser Boards Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ & Legendary Comedy ‘Brothers’

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser (No Sudden Move) has joined the casts of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow’s Brothers.

The former title from Apple TV + and Paramount Pictures is a crime drama, based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Grann. It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and will examine the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation—a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Fraser will appear in Killers alongside Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emmy nominated Jesse Plemons, and more. We hear that he will play lawyer WS Hamilton.

Eric Roth scripted the film, which Scorsese is also producing for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Additional producers include Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions.

The latter project adding Fraser to its cast is a comedy from Palm Springs helmer Barkabow, which is currently in production in Atlanta.

Pic’s logline is being kept under wraps, but Fraser will star alongside four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, and eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close.

Macon Blair and Etan Cohen wrote the script for Brothers. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar is producing alongside Brolin and Dinklage.

Fraser was last seen in No Sudden Move, the crime thriller that Steven Soderbergh directed for HBO Max, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Up next for the award-winning actor is Darren Aronofsky’s drama, The Whale.

Fraser can be seen on the TV side in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, in which he plays Cliff Steele.

He’s previously appeared in series including Condor, Trust, The Affair and Texas Rising. On the film side, he’s best known for turns in Crash and Universal’s The Mummy franchise, among other projects.

Fraser is represented by Stephen Hirsh at Gersh, Joanne Colonna at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Patti Felker at Felker, Toczek, Gellman, Suddleson.