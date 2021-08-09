Brad Allan Dies: Stunt Guru In Jackie Chan And ‘Kingsman’ Films, ‘Shang-Chi’ Was 48

Bradley James Allan, the influential Australian stuntman, stunt coordinator and actor who was a longtime member of Jackie Chan’s team and who most recently was the supervising stunt coordinator and second unit director on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has died. He was 48.

Chan announced his death on his website, saying only that he had passed away from illness.

Allan’s credits include tentpole hits from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Wonder Woman to Insidious: Chapter 3, Pacific Rim, The Adventures Of Tintin, Kick-Ass and Avatar. He also worked on all three Kingsmen movies including as supervising stunt coordinator on The King’s Man, the threequel that comes out in December.

The Melbourne-born Allan got his start on Chan’s 1997 film Mr. Nice Guy, beginning a long collaboration with the martial arts star as both a stuntman and coordinator; he is credited as the first non-Asian member of Chan’s JC Stunt Team. His movies with Chan include Gorgeous, Shanghai Noon, The Tuxedo and the second and third Rush Hour films among many others.

“Many years ago while I was filming Mr. Nice Guy, he was just a fan and I remember him coming to visit the set,” Chan wrote Saturday. “At that time, he was crazy about Chinese Kung Fu and had practiced it for many years. It was because of his amazing skills and talent, he transformed from being a fan to a stuntman, and eventually joined my JC Stunt Team. He even fought with me in Gorgeous, and I think a lot of people remember this skillful boxer in the movie. He has also contributed to many of my movies.”

Edgar Wright, who worked with Allan on The World’s End and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, also weighed in.

“I’m devastated that the great Brad Allan has left us far too young,” Wright posted on Twitter. “He was simply one of the best action directors & designers out there. I was lucky enough to work with him twice (on Scott Pilgrim & The World’s End), and call him a friend. I have more to say about this genius…”

Here’s Allan and Chan going at it in the 1999 film Gorgeous, and Allan helping Chan during his opening monologue hosting Saturday Night Live in 2000.

Brad Allan vs Jackie Chan "Gorgeous (1999)" Great scene from this romantic action-comedy. This scene for some reason gave me "Outlaw Brothers(1990)" vibe. I guess because of the color scheme and the fact that Brad Allan reminds me of Jeff Falcon, lol. pic.twitter.com/ARrBOQ4yoa — ѕнσgυη ѕυρяємє (@TimesSqKungFu) October 22, 2020