‘Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster’ Doc Gets U.S. Deal Via Abramorama & Shout!; Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Abramorama are teaming on North American rights to Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, the Thomas Hamilton-directed feature documentary about the life and career of the horror movie icon. Abramorama will release the pic in a limited theatrical run on September 17.

Abramorama is also repping world rights on the film, which Shout! will release on digital platforms at a later date.

Check out the trailer below.

The film dives deep into Karloff’s own origin story — real name: William Henry Pratt — as well as the genre he helped define and the filmmakers he influenced. It features clips of his performances throughout a six-decade career that changed forever when James Whale cast the character actor as The Monster in 1931’s Frankenstein, and includes exclusive interviews with his daughter Sarah Karloff, as well as the likes of Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Stefanie Powers, Christopher Plummer, Peter Bogdanovich, John Landis, Lee Grant, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Norman Jewison, David J. Skal and Gregory W. Mank.

Ron MacCloskey and Hamilton wrote the script and produced the pic from Voltage Films LTD Tribute Promotions & Abramorama in association with Shout! Studios. Executive producers are Eric Bond Hutton, Tracy Jenkins and Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz.

Watch on Deadline

“Thomas and Ron have done a first-class job of telling the story of Boris Karloff’s life,” Abramowitz said. “I was a ‘monster kid’–my brother and I were obsessed with them, Frankenstein and The Mummy most of all–so I consider it a privilege and high honor to help bring Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster out into the world.”

Said Shout! Studios’ Mark Balsam: “The timing seems perfect to release a documentary about the heralded actor Boris Karloff. His legacy continues to grow and in keeping with Shout! Studios’ focus in perpetuating such legacies, we are thrilled to introduce this documentary to an audience that can once again celebrate Mr. Karloff’s iconic status.”

Here’s the trailer.