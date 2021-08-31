‘Borat’ Breakout Maria Bakalova To Lead Cast In Rom-Com ‘The Honeymoon’

Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ), Pico Alexander (Home Again), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) are set to star in Italy-UK rom-com The Honeymoon.

Filming is underway in Rome and Venice on the movie, which heralds from Italian firm Notorious Pictures and the UK’s Tempo Productions. Endeavor Content is repping world sales with CAA co-repping domestic.

In the film, Englishman Adam and his American bride Sarah are about to embark on the romantic honeymoon of a lifetime in Venice, Italy. But when the newlyweds’ trip is gatecrashed by Adam’s excessively needy best friend, Ed, it inadvertently turns their perfect lovers’ holiday into a complete disaster.

Pic is written and will be directed by Dean Craig. Producers are Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest.

Bakalova commented: “This film intrigued me because it’s an escapist comedy that put a twist on the classic buddy movie format by including a strong female character, particularly from Eastern Europe. I think after almost two years of this pandemic, we’re all looking for something to lift our spirits and help us mentally escape our apartments. Very glad to be on the producing team of the film as well.”

Producer and distributor Notorious also manages cinemas through its subsidiary Notorious Cinemas. The firm’s credits include Sam Claflin starrer Love Wedding Repeat.