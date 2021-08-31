Bonnaroo Music Festival Cancels At Last Minute; Hurricane Ida Rains To Blame

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was forced to cancel its 2021 edition set to kick off this week after rains from Hurricane Ida swamped its Tennessee venue.

The annual A-lister music fest had long set a lineup that included headliners Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator and Rüfüs du Sol along with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Young Thug, Jack Harlow, My Morning Jacket, Lil Baby and Leon Bridges. It was set to run Thursday through Sunday in Manchester, TN.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” organizers said Tuesday. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

Organizers said that all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days, and that they will plan on rebooting the fest in June 2022.

Bonaroo had already set restrictions to protect against Covid-19, requiring full vaccination or a negative test to attend. Last year, the festival was canceled because of the pandemic, with tickets for that event rolled over to this year’s edition.