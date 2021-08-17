Bob Greenblatt Launches Production Company, Inks First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

Skip to main content
Bob Greenblatt, Jon Wu Lionsgate

Former Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment Bob Greenblatt has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce premium television projects via his newly launched production shingle The Green Room. Additionally, Greenblatt has tapped Jon Wu as Producer and Head of Filmed Content for The Green Room. He’ll begin his new role in October.

Greenblatt began his career at Fox Broadcasting rising to head of primetime programming. He moved to Showtime in 2003 where he oversaw the company’s rebrand, then joined NBCU where he served as Chairman of NBC Entertainment before joining WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019 as chairman. He stepped down last August.

Greenblatt recently returned to producing as an executive producer for NBC’s Annie Live! Through the Greenblatt Jannolari Studio, he executive produced such series as Six Feet Under and The Hughleys.

Wu comes to The Green Room from Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, where he was Vice President of Film & Television. During his tenure, he oversaw the Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show and the Apple TV+ psychological thriller Surface. On the feature side, he executive produced Sony and 3000 Pictures’ Where The Crawdads Sing, based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens. He was previously an exec at 20th Century Fox.

