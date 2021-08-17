Bob Dylan Sued For Sexually Abusing A Minor In 1965

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Bob Dylan saying the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter groomed and sexually assaulted her in 1965 in New York City when she was 12 years old.

The plaintiff, who identified herself as J.C. in the suit filed last week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that the incidents occurred over a six-week period from April-May of 1965 while Dylan resided at the Chelesa Hotel in Manhattan.

The suit (read it here), brought under the New York Child Victims Act, seeks to recover damages for the plaintiff’s “severe psychological damage and emotional trauma caused by Dylan’s wrongful and criminal acts.”

However, the suit already might have hit a pothole, at least in terms of timing from 1965. According to the singer’s calendar from that year on a number of fansites, Dylan was on tour with Joan Baez for most of March and then in April in the UK for a tour there that ended with a show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 10. That’s a far cry from being at the Chelsea Hotel in NYC during that same time span.

A Dylan rep denied the allegations, telling multiple media outlets Monday that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The legal action, filed by New York City lawyers Daniel W. Isaacs and Peter J Gleason, comes on the eve of the extended deadline for the Child Victims Act. Signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the 2019 law allowed individuals who were sexually abused as children to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers in a superseding of the usual statute of limitations. If a so-called look-back lawsuit wasn’t filed by August 14, it lost all standing.

That has led to a flurry of such suits in recent days, including recently one against Prince Andrew that stemmed from his relationship with now-dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the young women the billionaire procured for himself and others.

The suit against Dylan alleges during the spring of 1965 he “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff, J.C., to lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

It cites causes including assault, battery false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and seeks compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages.