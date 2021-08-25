‘BMF’: Tyshon Freeman & Shondalia White Join Starz Series As Recurring

Tyshon Freeman (The Quad) and Shondalia White (Good Trouble) are set for key recurring roles in Starz’s drama series BMF (aka Black Mafia Family), from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power).

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. The series is about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Freeman plays Hoop, a drug dealer within Meech and Terry’s crew who is quick to draw his gun and crack a joke in the same breath. His loyalty is unwavering and relentless which is why he’s such an assistant.

White portrays Karen Jones, the niece of Pastor Swift who is a no nonsense lawyer with a heart of gold. Karen is the lawyer for the Flenory family regarding Terry’s botched surgery. For Karen, justice is not an unreasonable request and she goes the extra mile to get whatever her clients deserve.

Jackson will executive produce via his G-Unit Film and Television banner as part of his overall deal with Starz. Huggins also will executive produce with Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements.

Freeman is known for his role as EJ on BET’s The Quad and most recently recurred on FBI: Most Wanted. He’s repped by CGEM Talent and J Pervis Talent Agency.

White was most recently seen recurring on Good Trouble on Freeform and in guest-starring roles on Animal Kingdom, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Family Reunion. She’s repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency and CMA Entertainment.