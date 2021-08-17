‘BMF’: Eminem To Guest Star As White Boy Rick In Starz Drama From Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Eminem has joined the cast of BMF, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming Starz drama about the Black Mafia Family, Deadline has confirmed.

Inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the streets in Southwest Detroit, BMF is set in the late 1980s and follows one of the most influential crime families. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.

Eminem will guest star as White Boy Rick, the infamous Detroit teenager turned undercover FBI informant.

The rapper joins previously announced cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. — “Big Meech” Flenory’s son — Da’Vinchi; Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus and Eric Kofi Abrefa. Additional cast members are Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah.

BMF is executive produced by Jackson, alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer Randy Huggins. Tasha Smith is set to direct multiple episodes and executive produce. Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

Jackson is set to join the stars of BMF for a Starz TCA panel on Thursday.