Blue Finch Takes World Sales On Fantastic Fest Doc ‘Once Upon A Time In Uganda’

UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded worldwide rights to the documentary Once Upon A Time In Uganda, which is set to have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest next month.

Set in the slums of Uganda, the film follows two men from opposite sides of the world who comes together over a shared love for Chuck Norris. Isaac, a former brick maker in Uganda, decides to pick up a camera and start shooting his own ‘80s inspired action epics, and Alan, a film nerd from New York gives up his life in America to join forces with Isaac after seeing a trailer for one of his films online. The pair end up finding internet fame with their work from ‘Wakaliwood’.

Cathryne Czubek directed, wrote and produced the movie. Amanda Hughes was co-writer. Gigi Dement, Matt Porwoll and Hugo Perez co-produced; the latter also co-directed.

“Once Upon A Time In Uganda really struck a chord with us. A joyous story not only about cinema and creativity without financial restraints, but also about friendship across continents. Cathryne and her team have made a timely film which manages to be both genuinely touching and wildly humorous,” said Mike Chapman from Blue Finch Films

“It’s hard to describe what a spectacular journey it was making this movie. The Wakaliwood story itself was hard to believe but the story and adventures that unravelled on the ground in Uganda far exceeded my wildest expectations. Isaac Nabwana and his enterprising crew of ingenious and hilarious co-conspirators reignited my own love of collaboration and filmmaking. And the uncanny, deep friendship between Isaac and Alan epitomizes the power of movies and moviemaking to unite people from all corners of the world,” added Cathryne Czubek.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes North Hollywood starring Vince Vaughn and the acclaimed documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette.