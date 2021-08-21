DC Films Developing ‘Black Canary’ Movie with Jurnee Smollett Starring And Misha Green Writing

Warner Bros. and DC Films are moving forward with a Black Canary movie at HBO Max with Jurnee Smollett starring and Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green writing. Sue Kroll will produce the Black Canary movie under her Kroll & Co. Entertainment banner, having also produced Birds of Prey.

While plot details of this pic are unknown, the film is a spin-off of Birds of Prey, which featured characters Harley Quinn, the Huntress, and Cassandra Cain.

This news follows the announcement of Batgirl and Blue Beatle gaining momentum, both of which would premiere on HBO Max