Billy Connolly To Receive Edinburgh TV Fest Honorary Prize; Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Speaker Lineup

Billy Connolly will be the recipient of the Edinburgh Television Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

The Scottish comedian and actor will also be in conversation at the fest in a session hosted by his wife, Pamela Stephenson Connolly, which will reflect on his extensive body of work and successes within the industry. Connolly retired from comedy in 2018 and has been focusing on his work as an artist since.

Also in Edinburgh news, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be interviewed by producer Jane Tranter in a session focusing on talent and specifically how to nurture and support new generations of creatives. Miranda will also answer questions from emerging creatives, including from the TV Foundation’s talent schemes and Screen Alliance Wales.

Completing this year’s lineup of masterclasses will be a session focusing on Amazon doc All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. Hosted by Radio 1’s Rickie Haywood-Williams, the event will include Amazon Studios’ Dan Grabiner, 72 Films’ John Douglas and Clare Cameron, and contributions from soccer player Eric Dier.

Edinburgh will also feature a special talk from the Spitting Image puppets of Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson titled Why Is TV So Sh*t?

Finally, Adeel Amini, the Festival’s first Industry Champion Award winner, will host a follow-up session on the Freelance Charter and Coalition for Change agreement which was officially launched during last year’s edition.