Bille August To Direct Karen Blixen’s ‘Ehrengard’ For Netflix & SF Studios

Danish Oscar winner Bille August has been set to helm Ehrengard, the adaptation of Karen Blixen’s novel, which is being produced by SF Studios for Netflix.

The project has been developed over the last decade by Jacob Jørgensen and JJ Film, Anders August is the scriptwriter, with SF’s Marcella Dichmann producing. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is designing the sets.

The novel is set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen, where a young, self-appointed expert on love, Cazotte, is hired by the scheming Grand Duchess to help her secure an heir. While searching for a suitable future Princess, Cazotte teaches the timid and introverted Crown Prince the art of seduction and lovemaking. But their plan soon backfires, when an heir is conceived out of wedlock and the royal family has to seek refuge in the castle of Rosenbad. Here, as rivals within the royal family close in on their scheme, Cazotte himself falls in love with Ehrengard, the maid of honour, and gradually learns that in fact, he’s no expert on love at all.

Bille August, director, says: “Ehrengard being realized as a Netflix film is a grand opportunity – and I’m really looking forward to introducing this fascinating story of seduction and desire to a global audience. The Queen has created the most fantastic decoupages for the occasion, and they will be the dominant feature of the film’s overall scenographic expression. ”Fantastic” (in the most literal sense) is our starting point for the film; we wish to use humour and elegance to create a devil-may-care, burlesque, fabulous and autonomous visual universe.”