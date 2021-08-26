Bill McGoldrick Joins Chernin Entertainment As EVP Of Film & Television

Bill McColdrick has found his next job after stepping down as President of Original Content at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer last November amid restructuring. The well-liked veteran TV development executive has joined Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment as EVP of Film and Television.

McGoldrick is one of three senior executive additions at the company’s team over the past several months, along with Starz’s Juan Alfonso, who was appointed SVP of Film and Television, and Fox 21’s Vibiana Molina, tapped as EVP of Business Affairs. Additionally, Christina Porter and Jordan Compton have joined the team as Creative Executives.

Following the existing company structure, all executives will work on projects for both the film and television slates. They all report to Jenno Topping, Chernin Entertainment’s President of Film and Television.

Chernin Entertainment has a first-look film deal at Netflix. Additionally, the company closed several major content deals in the past year, including a multi-year first-look partnership with Spotify to adapt the audio streamer’s original podcasts for television, film and digital video. Chernin Entertainment also partnered with producer Connor Schell, former senior executive at ESPN, to produce high-end, unscripted content for the global marketplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill, Juan, Vibiana, Christina and Jordan to our existing team of powerhouse creative executives,” Topping said. “These talented execs each bring their own unique and valuable expertise to Chernin Entertainment during this important and exciting growth juncture.”

Chernin Entertainment’s existing creative team includes executives David Ready, Kori Adelson, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, Dan Finlay, Tracey Cook, Kaitlin Dahill, Samantha Varchetto and Jamie Spetner.

McGoldrick is the highest-level TV executive to join Chernin’s company since its very first head of TV, former President of NBC Universal TV Katherine Pope. As President of Original Content at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, McGoldrick oversaw development and current for all original content on the company’s streaming service Peacock including the series Dr. Death, Saved by the Bell, Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls. McGoldrick also oversaw scripted originals for NBCU’s cable entertainment networks (USA Network, Syfy, Bravo and E!), and unscripted originals for USA and Syfy including series such as Sinner, Dirty John, Suits, Psych, Expanse and Magicians. Prior to taking on original content for Peacock in 2019, McGoldrick served as President, Scripted Content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and Unscripted Content for USA and Syfy.

Alfonso previously served as SVP of Original Programming at Starz where he worked in development on the upcoming horror-comedy Shining Vale starring Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear, as well as Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Alfonso also contributed to the development of three spinoffs of the hit show Power and the planned prequel series to Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise. Before that, he spent seven years at Disney/ABC Studios, where he developed the Emmy-winning American Crime, Marvel’s Agent Carter and Grand Hotel. He also worked under an overall deal for showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and served as executive producer on their ABC series Emergence.

Molina previously served as EVP of Business and Legal Affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios which produced such series as American Crime Story, Pose, Genius, The Chi, Ratched and Mayans M.C. While at Fox 21 Molina also completed several high-profile overall deals with creators such as Tom McCarthy, Sarah Treem, Leslye Headland, Dave Kajganich, and Jenni Konner. Molina also served as EVP of Business Affair for 20th Century Fox TV where she handled the business affairs operations and strategy of multiple series and projects in development including crafting new templates for the studio’s musical shows, from Glee and Empire to Star.

Porter was previously a TV executive at Escape Artists Entertainment. She started her career in physical production and at The Late Show. She is also a member of Time’s Up Entertainment’s ‘Who’s in the Room.’

Before joining Chernin Entertainment, Compton worked in feature development and production at Amblin Partners. She also spent time working for John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Company and Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment.