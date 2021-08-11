Stand-Up Comedian Bill Engvall Says He Will No Longer Tour: “It Was Time”

Blue Collar Comedy Tour and Dancing With the Stars veteran Bill Engvall said Wednesday that he would no longer tour as a stand-up comic: “I, at the end of 2022, will be stepping back from being a touring comedian.” He said it was the right time.

“You reach a point in your life when you knew it was time,” Engvall said in a Facetime Live with fans. Engvall seemed content as he spoke about wanting to spend more of his life at home with his wife Gail and new granddaughter. “I want to be a part of all this,” he said.

“I’m not retiring,” Engvall emphasized. “I’ve got a lot of little film and TV opportunities that are headed my way.” He promised he would also be “heavy” on social media, hopefully making people laugh.

In fact, Engvall is heading out on the road one last time to say “goodbye” to fans. “I couldn’t have done any of this with out you guys, the fans. I don’t take that lightly,” he said.

His “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” tour will start this month and run through 20 dates in 2022.

Reflecting on his stand-up career, Engvall teared up and said, “I’m saying ‘goodbye’ to an old friend. I’ve been touring a long time.”

When he started onstage after college, he reflected, “it was something that I never saw coming in my life. I never thought you could make a living at it.” That was 42 years ago.

