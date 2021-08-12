‘Big Sky’ Season 2 To Film In New Mexico; Moving From Vancouver

20th TV/ABC’s hit series Big Sky is moving production on Season 2 to Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the New Mexico Film Office said today. The first season was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The series will film from August 2021 through April 2022.

“The decision of Big Sky to film season 2 in New Mexico shows we have created a resilient and thriving film industry. This production will support jobs for thousands of New Mexicans well into 2022 and boost spending to the many local businesses that provide goods and services to this industry.” said New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The storyline will not shift on the series, which is set in Montana.

“From the competitive incentive, a world-class crew, infrastructure, and close proximity to L.A. the secret is out – New Mexico offers an established ecosystem and is the place to be for film and TV. We are thrilled to have Big Sky shooting in our state,” said New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes.

Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, starring Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

Big Sky season 2 will star Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metally and Anja Savcic. Elwood Reid (The Chi, Hawaii Five-O) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

“For years I’ve had friends rave to me about their experience filming in New Mexico. I’m excited to bring the second season of Big Sky to the Land of Enchantment,” said Elwood Reid, Big Sky executive producer and showrunner. “The excellent crews, the facilities and natural beauty of New Mexico has so far exceeded expectations. We are looking forward to a great year!”

“There is no better place for this rustic, scenic, story than the dramatic landscapes of New Mexico,” said Amber Dodson, Director New Mexico Film Office. “We welcome the production team and are pleased they have decided to bring this hit series to our state.”

