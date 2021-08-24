‘Big Sky’: Logan Marshall-Green Joins ABC Drama As Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Logan Marshall-Green (How It Ends) is set as a new series regular — and a key character — in the upcoming second season of ABC’s Big Sky, opposite returning leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Marshall-Green will play that person from Jenny’s past, Travis. An old friend of Jenny (Winnick) and her late husband Cody (Ryan Phillippe), Travis has been working undercover on a local drug ring for long enough that the line between Travis and his undercover alias Stone has begun to blur. Travis will cross paths with Jenny, whose new case overlaps with his undercover work. While Travis and Jenny will try to keep their relationship professional, they have a shared history as well as unresolved feelings that will make their partnership both difficult and dangerous.

Marshall-Green is the second major cast addition for Season 2, joining previously announced new series regular Janina Gavankar. Returning series regulars include Winnick, Bunbury, Brian Geraghty and Dedee Pfeiffer as well as Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic, who have been promoted from recurring to regulars for Season 2. (Season 1 series regular Jesse James Keitel is becoming a recurring.)

Big Sky, produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios, is moving production to Rio Rancho, NM, for Season 2 from Vancouver, where the first season was shot. Elwood Reid will serve as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator Kelley.

Marshall-Green is currently shooting Anna Foerster’s Netflix feature Lou, opposite Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett, produced by J.J. Abrams. He can most recently be seen in How It Ends directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein. Marshall-Green’s writing and directing debut Adopt A Highway, starring Ethan Hawke, premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. On the TV side, Marshall-Green was most recently be seen in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us on Netflix. He’s repped by 3 Arts, CAA and Rick Genow.