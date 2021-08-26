‘Big Sky’: John Carroll Lynch To Return; EP Elwood Reid Talks Season 2’s Big Bad & More – TCA

Right in the middle of Big Sky‘s panel at TCA on Thursday, actor John Carroll Lynch popped up on the screen, to announce that he will be returning for Season 2.

Details on his return are being kept under wraps. The character Lynch played in Season 1 was sex trafficking Montana state trooper Rick Legarski, who was shot in the head in the Season 1 finale. Even if he’s dead though, showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid noted during the panel that Legarski has a twin, as alluded to in the first season.

Reid also confirmed that this season’s “new baddie, who is going to bring in more baddies,” is Ren, the character played by new series regular Janina Gavankar.

Another addition to the cast coming in to shake things up is Logan Marshall-Green’s Travis, a man from Jenny (Katheryn Winnick)’s past, who was friends with her and her late husband Cody (Ryan Phillippe).

While Reid loosely referred to both Ren and Travis at one point as “bad guys,” he also noted that we’re not entirely sure “what side of the fence” the latter is on, and what his presence in Montana will mean for Jenny.

Big Sky, from creator David E. Kelley, is based on the books by C.J. Box, following a pair of private detectives solving mysteries together in Montana. In Season 2, Jenny will reunite with detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, soon discovering that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, along with a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers, and others.

Reid said during today’s panel that Season 2 will draw primarily on Box’s book, Badlands, and that it will present a new kind of partnership between Jenny and Cassie, also digging into Jenny and Cassie’s past in law enforcement, along with Jenny’s evolution after her near-death experience in Season 1, and Cassie’s unresolved trauma. “I think [this season] comes back to the mandate from last year which was, ‘Be brave in the storytelling, and just burn story,'” he said.

Reid was joined for the virtual conversation by actors Winnick, Bunbury, Gavankar and Marshal-Green.

Big Sky debuted last November and was renewed for a second season in May. The series is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios. Reid serves as showrunner, and exec produces alongside Kelley.

Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, TV Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto also star.

Check out a new Season 2 teaser narrated by Lynch above.