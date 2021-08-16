‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘Love Island’ Finale Dips In Viewers From Season Opener

CBS ruled Sunday ratings with the latest episode of Big Brother. The network kicked of its Sunday lineup in the 8-9 p.m. time slot with the Big Brother, which took home a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and aired to 3.71 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The reality series, which returned from the weekend slightly lower from last Thursday (1.0, 4.58M), was the highest-rating program Sunday.

Competing with Big Brother in the same time slot was Celebrity Family Feud on ABC (0.5, 4.20M), which was the most-watched Sunday primetime.

NBC’s Sunday primetime programming consisted solely of America’s Got Talent (0.2, 1.94M)

Later in the evening, Love Island closed off its junior Season with a 0.4 rating and 1.61 million viewers. The season ender dipped 10% in viewers from the Love Island premiere in July, but matched its 2021 debut ratings-wise. For comparison, the 2020 Love Island finale drew in a 0.5 demo rating and 2.02 million viewers.

The rest of Fox’s Sunday consisted of other animated titles including Bob’s Burgers and The Great North, which all saw a quiet night. The CW also had a low-performing night with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, .38M) – the network’s highest-rated and most-watched title of the evening.

ABC’s game show Sunday continued with The Chase (0.3, 2.62) and To Tell The Truth (0.3, 2.08M)