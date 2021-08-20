‘Big Brother’ Rises To Top Thursday; ‘Beat Shazam’ Ticks Up In Season 4 Finale From June Opener

Big Brother and CBS are back at the top of ratings as the latest episode of the reality series returned to win Thursday primetime ratings and viewership. Big Brother jumped up from Wednesday to bring in a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.32 million viewers, per preliminary fast affiliates. That’s a one tenth bump in demo rating and a 15% rise in viewers from the previous episode.

The reality series’ Thursday success comes as Los Angeles County’s Covid-19 database showed an outbreak of nine positive tests tied to the CBS show over several weeks since July 26. The infected were crew members, who are already back at work after being quarantined and cleared, Deadline has heard. The positive cases have not impacted the show, which employs around 500 people.

In other primetime rating news, Fox’s Beat Shazam closed out its fourth season on a slightly higher note from its June premiere. On Thursday the Jamie Foxx-hosted and executive produced series bowed to around 1.82M viewers and earned a 0.4 demo rating, up from its season opener (0.4, 1.69). The Season 4 finale, however was slightly down from the pre-pandemic Season 3 ending and special (0.5, 2.00M).

Also in the 8 p.m. time slot was the CW Season 3 premiere for Canadian series Coroner. The series, starring Serinda Swan and Roger Cross, earned a 0.1 demo rating and aired to 0.93M viewers.

ABC’s highest-rated and most-watched program of Thursday was the latest episode of Holey Moley (0.4, 2.68), which was then followed by new installments of When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren and The Hustler.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was NBC’s Thursday winner as the two new episodes brought in an average 0.4 demo rating and 2.19M viewers.

See rest of Thursday’s numbers below.