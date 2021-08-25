You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Betty’: Crystal Moselle Skateboarding Series Canceled By HBO After Two Seasons

Betty
HBO

Crystal Moselle’s series Betty has been cancelled by HBO, Deadline has confirmed.

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of BETTY,” the network said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

Betty was a teen comedy based on Moselle’s acclaimed 2018 film, Skate Kitchen. It centered on a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding.

The series starred Dede Lovelace, Kabrina Adams, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Rachelle Vinberg, Alexander Cooper, Katerina Tannenbaum, and more, airing for 12 episodes in total. It returned for its second season in June, after debuting on HBO in May of last year.

Moselle directed each episode of the show and exec produced with Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Mourad.

