‘Three Billboards’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ Actress Kerry Condon Joins Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

EXCLUSIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Better Call Saul actress Kerry Condon is joining Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in Martin McDonagh’s new movie The Banshees of Inisherin, we can reveal.

Pic charts the story of a pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends. Condon will play the sister of Farrell’s character.

The movie will begin filming in Ireland later this month.