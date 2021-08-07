‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Updates Health Status: “I Am Doing Great”

“Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” he added.

Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul on July 27. He sent out a message thanking friends and fans and acknowledging support a few days later, but has been silent since then.

At that time, he revealed the cause of his collapse.

“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” he said “Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk, a former Saturday Night Live writer and Emmy winner, was filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul when stricken.