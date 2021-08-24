BET Teams With Congressional Black Caucus Foundation For Annual Legislative Conference Broadcast, Angela Bassett To Host Phoenix Awards

EXCLUSIVE: BET and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) are teaming up once again to broadcast the 50th Annual Legislative Conference events, including the National Town Hall and Phoenix Awards.

Programming will air on BET on Friday, September 17, also known as Foundation Friday and National Black Voter Day, starting with the National Town Hall at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The CBCF National Town Hall will assemble renowned thought leaders to for a conversation, moderated by April Ryan, about the importance of creating a Black agenda, honoring Black voices in a democracy, and addressing the most pressing issues for the Black community today.

The virtual Phoenix Awards will follow, with Angela Bassett serving as host. The annual awards ceremony seeks to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Previous Phoenix Award honorees include President Barack Obama, Rev. Al Sharpton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Tamika Mallory, and the late U.S. Representative John Lewis. President Joe Biden is set to appear during the virtual ceremony, alongside performances by Wayne Brady, Chaka Khan and more.

The members of the Congressional Black Caucus will be honored for their service, accomplishments, and efforts to eliminate the many disparities that continue to exist for millions of Black Americans. This year, the ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with BET to allow viewers nationwide to view our ALC 50 signature events,” said CBCF President and CEO, Tonya Veasey. “BET continues to be a significant cultural force in Black American life. And, it is fitting we share our impactful civic discussion and celebration of Black excellence through this network. In the 50th year of the Congressional Black Caucus, we also value this opportunity to showcase the hard-fought historic and current work these legislators enact to advance the global Black community.”

“BET continues to utilize all of our resources, platforms, and partnerships to mobilize Black civic engagement across the country,” added Jeanine Liburd, BET’s Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer. “We are proud to partner with Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, to provide content that empowers and inspires disenfranchised communities to advocate for equality and with national campaigns such as National Black Voter Day, have all of the tools that allow them to exercise their civic duty to vote. There is a lot more work to be done, and BET will remain at the front lines fighting for equality, justice and solutions, for Black Americans not only for one night, but all year-round.”

The CBCF Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) is the leading public policy convening on issues impacting African Americans. ALC 50, the second Annual Legislative Conference held in a virtual format, will reach, engage, educate, and mobilize a widespread segment of the global Black community.

The events will come during the last day of ALC 50, which runs from September 12 – 17. More information about the virtual conference can be found here.