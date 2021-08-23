BET+ Greenlights Gospel Drama Series ‘Kingdom Business’ From DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter & Kirk Franklin

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ has given a series order to Kingdom Business, a music-driven drama executive produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven), Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel), multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck. The eight-episode series explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music.

Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, Kingdom Business is centered around the reigning Queen of Gospel Denita Jordan, and her ex-producer/songwriter/lover, Caesar, who created her sound and launched her career. Denita, who also runs an in-house record label and megachurch, is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs to retain her place on the throne. Things seem to be unfolding in Denita’s favor until an unsuspecting young woman on the rise with a checkered past enters the scene. Destined and anointed to challenge gospel music conventions, Rbel, also a former exotic dancer, will see if her new-found voice can carry her to the top of the gospel kingdom.

Kingdom Business, which was originally set up for development at NBC during the 2019-20 season, is executive produced by Lenhart and Sakmar as well as Carter, founder of Relevé Entertainment; DeVon Franklin, CEO of Franklin Entertainment, Kirk Franklin, CEO of Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, who will also serve as the show’s executive music producer; and Van Dyck, veteran TV and literary agent and founder of Inspired Entertainment. The series, which is already casting, is produced by DAELight.

On streamer BET+, Kingdom Business will join Tyler Perry’s drama series Ruthless.

Carter is repped by CAA and Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild. DeVon Franklin is repped by WME and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobson. Kirk Franklin is repped by Inspired Entertainment, Ron Hill of Fo Yo Soul Entertainment and attorney Bonnie Berry LaMon of B2L Entertainment Law. Sakmar is repped by Inspired Entertainment, Lenhart by RBEL and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.