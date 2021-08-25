British Actor Bentley Kalu Signs With The Rosenzweig Group

EXCLUSIVE: British actor Bentley Kalu, best known for his roles in American Assassin and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management.

Kalu recently wrapped filming the first season of Paramount+’s anticipated series Halo, based on the popular Xbox video game franchise. Kalu plays Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically augmented supersoldier conscripted at childhood who serves as the defacto deputy to the Master Chief.

Kalu also will be featured in Daniel Espinosa’s film Morbius opposite Jared Leto and Michael Keaton. It’s slated for release in 2022.

His other credits include Judy, Edge of Tomorrow, and Black Ops.

Kalu continues to be repped by the American Agency in the UK.